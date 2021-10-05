Companies Seize on Facebook Outage to Crack at Joke at Mark Zuckerberg’s Expense

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s users are reveling in the aftermath of Facebook Inc.’s hours-long outage, and it’s not just professional satirists getting involved. Company public relations departments have seized on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram’s tech meltdown to try to crack a joke at founder Mark Zuckerberg’s expense.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey joked that he might buy Facebook’s internet domain name:

Here’s Netflix giving Dorsey some free publicity:

U.K. food chain Pizza Express continues the “advantage Twitter” theme:

European discount grocer Aldi joined in with a reference to Netflix’s latest hit:

Burger King trying here:

And even chocolate brands don’t want to be left out:

