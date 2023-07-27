(Bloomberg) -- Lighthouse Immersive Inc., the company behind an interactive Vincent van Gogh exhibition displayed across the US, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Toronto-based company filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in Delaware on Thursday alongside affiliates, a move that protects its US assets while insolvency proceedings play out in its home country.

While the company is best known for its van Gogh exhibit, it has also launched displays that feature Disney animation, as well as works of Frida Kahlo and Claude Monet. The company has sold more than 7 million tickets, according to its website.

The company has obtained financing to fund itself during bankruptcy, according to court papers. Additional details on the funding weren’t included in initial filings.

A lawyer for Lighthouse Immersive declined to comment.

The case is Lighthouse Immersive Inc., 23-11021, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

(Adds photo of exhibit.)

