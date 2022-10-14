(Bloomberg) -- Corporate insolvencies in the UK rose 16% in September compared to a year earlier as experts warn more firms will fold under the pressure of weak consumer demand and rising borrowing costs.

The Insolvency Service said Friday that 1,679 companies registered for insolvency last month, up from 1,453 in September 2021.

It was a reprieve from August when insolvencies shot up 43% on an annual basis. Still, companies face a tough winter amid Britain’s cost-of-living crisis and increasing interest rates.

“The current economic environment is placing an unsustainable amount of pressure on businesses and this morning’s insolvency statistics clearly show the direction of travel,” Julie Palmer, partner at corporate restructuring firm Begbies Traynor, said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.

“Businesses that were only just finding their feet after the pandemic are being rocked by a consumer confidence crisis that will only get worse as interest rates soar.”

Energy prices continue to bite despite the government’s support package which caps costs for businesses and charities for six months.

Zombies

The prospect of further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, as well as the dysfunction gripping UK markets in the wake of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, create a daunting outlook for firms looking to refinance within the next year.

The average yield on an index of sterling-denominated bonds -- a large proportion of which is British companies -- stood at 6.97% on Friday, close to a 13-year high, raising the risk of a wave of corporate defaults.

“For the time being, the so-called ‘zombie’ companies which have been hanging on thanks to government support schemes, combined with a decade of sustained-low interest rates, are likely the sort of businesses entering insolvency,” added Palmer.

