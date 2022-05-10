Are you looking for a stock?

    8h ago

    Bausch Health shares plunge amid spin-off, weaker outlook

    The Canadian Press

    The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc.

    The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc., is seen Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Laval, Que. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    LAVAL, Que. -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock plummeted by a quarter Tuesday morning after the company missed earnings expectations and lowered its outlook for the year.

    The plunge of $4.04, or 24.08 per cent, to $12.74 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange came on the final day of its initial public offering for eye-products maker Bausch + Lomb, which debuted Friday on the TSX and New York Stock Exchange and will operate as a separate company after trading closes Tuesday.

    Bausch Health expects to wrap the spin-off with US$630 million in gross proceeds, which it plans to put toward its US$23.17 billion in long-term debt.

    The stock dive also came after the Quebec-based firm, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, notched down its guidance to between US$8.25 billion and US$8.40 billion in revenue for 2022 from US$8.40 billion and US$8.60 billion previously. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are forecast at US$3.22 billion to US$3.38 billion, down from US$3.35 billion to US$3.50 billion.

    Bausch Health reported a loss of US$69 million in its first quarter compared with a loss of US$610 million a year earlier when it took a goodwill impairment charge in its Ortho Dermatologics business.

    Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 totalled US$1.92 billion, down from US$2.03 billion in the same period last year.

    "Our organic growth in the first quarter of 2022 was stable compared to the same quarter last year, despite incremental macro pressures and a challenging supply chain environment," Thomas Appio, incoming chief executive officer, said in a release.

    Analysts had expected a US$1 million loss on revenues of US$2.04 billion, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

    Adjusted net income for the quarter was US$263 million, down from US$370 million a year earlier and 28 per cent below analyst expectations of US$365.2 million.

    Current Bausch Health CEO Joseph Papa will remain as chairman until the full separation of Bausch + Lomb this week, when he will be succeeded by Robert Power.