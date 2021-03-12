(Bloomberg) -- Compass Inc. sued the Real Estate Board of New York alleging that the trade group conspired with traditional brokerages to thwart competition from upstarts by blocking agents from joining new firms.

The Softbank-backed real estate brokerage, which filed for an initial public offering this month, alleges that Rebny and established brokerages are seeking to “smother” competition from upstarts “to preserve the market’s status quo, their business models, and their dominance of New York City residential real estate sales.”

“Wielding their control over access to local property listings like a club, Rebny and its co-conspirators have thwarted and continue to seek to thwart competitors who challenge their methods and dominance,” Compass said in the suit. “The result has been less competition, deprivation of consumer autonomy, lack of innovation in marketing and sales techniques and commission design, and a market that is unresponsive to the wants and needs of consumers.”

Rebny didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the suit.

Compass was founded in 2012 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumnus Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon, an engineer who had sold previous startups to Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter Inc. After exploring different models, they wound up building a brokerage that invested in technology designed to make agents more effective while spending liberally to hire existing agents and roll up smaller brokerages.

The case is Compass Inc. v. Real Estate Board of New York Inc., 21-cv-2195, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Adds detail and context starting in second paragraph.)

