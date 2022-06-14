Compass to Cut About 10% of Workforce Amid US Housing Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Real estate brokerage Compass Inc. plans to cut about 10% of its workforce as the housing market starts to cool from its pandemic frenzy.

The layoffs account for about 450 employees, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named citing private information. A Compass spokesperson declined to comment. Compass stock trading was halted for pending news.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.