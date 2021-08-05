Canada’s antitrust agency says it has received court orders to help its review of Rogers Communications Inc.’s proposed acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc.

The Competition Bureau said the orders require Xplornet Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Telus Corp. and Quebecor Inc. to provide it with records and written information about wireless services to help its investigation of the US$16 billion deal.

The bureau is looking into whether the Rogers takeover of Shaw is likely to hurt competition for wireless, wireline and broadcasting services, according to a statement. BCE and Telus are national wireless competitors to Rogers, while Quebecor competes primarily in Quebec and Xplornet is focused on serving customers in rural areas.

The takeover, which is expected to close next year, is being reviewed by several authorities, including the federal government and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which regulates the broadcasting and telecom industries.