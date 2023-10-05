Competition intensity has decreased over last two decades, Competition Bureau finds

Competition Bureau commissioner Matthew Boswell says new research from the bureau finds the competition intensity in the country has decreased over the last two decades.

Boswell shared the initial findings of a new report during a speech he delivered today at the Competition Summit, a conference hosted by the bureau.

The commissioner says the bureau has been studying competition across sectors between 2000 and 2020 and will be publishing a report in the coming weeks.

He says that overall, the study finds the intensity of competition has decreased during that period of time.

Boswell calls the findings "striking" and says they reinforce the need for "significant course correction" in the country.

He is also stressing the need for all levels of government to address restrictions that harm competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.