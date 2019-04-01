(Bloomberg) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating some 3 million U.S. vehicles made by Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. following thousands of complaints that the vehicles went up in flames even without being involved in a crash.

NHTSA tallied more than 3,000 complaints about the Hyundai and Kia vehicles that drivers lodged with the agency or the manufacturer, according to memos disclosing the new probes on the agency’s website. The complaints allege a total of 103 injuries and one fatality, according to the memos.

The investigations cover nearly 1.7 million 2011-2014 Kia Optima and Sorento models and the 2010-2015 Kia Soul, plus roughly 1.3 million Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe models from model years 2011-2014.

Hyundai and Kia have already launched several recalls to address potential engine stalls and fires in some of the vehicles now under investigation. The new probes will evaluate the frequency and risks posed by the alleged flaw in the affected vehicles more broadly, according to the agency.

The Center for Auto Safety, an advocacy group in Washington, asked NHTSA to investigate the risk of vehicle fires in several Hyundai and Kia models in 2018.

