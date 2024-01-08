(Bloomberg) -- Following is the complete list of winners from the Golden Globe Awards Sunday in Beverly Hills: 

Best Motion Picture - Drama

  • Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

  • Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Television Series - Drama

  • Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

  • The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Beef

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

  • Barbie

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

  • What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Barbie

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

  • Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Director - Motion Picture

  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture - Animated

  • The Boy and the Heron

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

  • Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

  • Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

  • Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

