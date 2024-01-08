(Bloomberg) -- Following is the complete list of winners from the Golden Globe Awards Sunday in Beverly Hills:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Television Series - Drama

Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Barbie

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Director - Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

