Complete List of Golden Globe Award Winners
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Following is the complete list of winners from the Golden Globe Awards Sunday in Beverly Hills:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
- Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Television Series - Drama
- Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
- The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Beef
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
- What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Barbie
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Director - Motion Picture
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Motion Picture - Animated
- The Boy and the Heron
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
