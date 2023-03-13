(Bloomberg) -- The complete list of winners from the 95th Academy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, including studio or distributor.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24

Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24

Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser, The Whale, A24

Directing

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, A24

Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers, A24

Original Song

Naatu Naatu, RRR, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, DVV Entertainment and Raftar Creations

Sound

Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Paramount

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking, Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews, United Artists Releasing

Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, A24

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Disney

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann, Netflix

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, Netflix

Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy, directors, Apple

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves, director, Netflix

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, director, Netflix

Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter, Disney

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley, A24

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend, Netflix

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White, directors, First Flights,

Documentary Feature Film

Navalny, Daniel Roher, director, CNN Films,

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, directors, Netflix

