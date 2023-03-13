16m ago
Complete Oscar Winners List From 95th Academy Awards
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The complete list of winners from the 95th Academy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, including studio or distributor.
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24
Actress in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24
Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser, The Whale, A24
Directing
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, A24
Film Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers, A24
Original Song
Naatu Naatu, RRR, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, DVV Entertainment and Raftar Creations
Sound
Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Paramount
Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking, Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews, United Artists Releasing
Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, A24
Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Disney
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann, Netflix
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, Netflix
Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy, directors, Apple
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves, director, Netflix
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, director, Netflix
Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter, Disney
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley, A24
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend, Netflix
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White, directors, First Flights,
Documentary Feature Film
Navalny, Daniel Roher, director, CNN Films,
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, directors, Netflix
