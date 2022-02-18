(Bloomberg) -- A governance warning light is beginning to flash in Sweden’s property sector, which has been on a tear through the pandemic thanks to a spate of deals fueled by aggressive capital markets financing.

But concerns are emerging that the industry’s complex shareholding structure -- characterized by increasing levels of cross-ownership among private individuals and the companies themselves -- could spell trouble amid the specter of rising interest rates and weakening share prices.

“In a more stressful situation, who does the main owner, who sits on several chairs, choose to give his support?” said Michael Johansson, a real estate analyst at Arctic Securities in Stockholm. “The risk is that you get squeezed on several fronts at the same time.”

The analyst also views this sort of cross-ownership as creating a direct conflict of interest when companies are vying for an acquisition. “I believe foreign investors are generally quite ill-informed about what it actually looks like in Sweden,” he said.

To illustrate the risks to clients, Johansson produces a map detailing the current web of entities and holding companies that control Sweden’s property industry. After seeing it, he says, “clients are often shocked that such a structure could be allowed to develop in Sweden.”

For Rutger Arnhult, the largest shareholder in Castellum AB and its rival Corem Property Group AB, there are no grounds for a conflict of interest arising provided one behaves in the right way.

“You make sure you keep things separated,” he said by phone. “If there is a potential issue, you have to recuse yourself.”

Such assurances may not be sufficient to appease the rating firms responsible for assessing real estate bonds, however. As far back as September, Stockholm-based analysts at Moody’s Investors Services warned that this type of ownership “increases the risk of collusion, anticompetitive behaviour and conflicts of interest.”

That report singled out Sweden, where many of the companies Moody’s rate have equity investments from industry peers that could be called into question should industry conditions worsen. There’s a risk property firms would “focus on protecting their own liquidity” and “may struggle to do the same for the companies in which they invested,” Maria Gillholm at Moody’s said.

Arnhult, who is also the chief executive officer of Castellum which in turns owns a third of Norwegian landlord Entra ASA, says having a stake in other companies should be seen as the normal course of business for this sector.

“All of our properties are in companies. You buy almost no real estate anymore, you buy companies,” he said.

