(Bloomberg) -- Conagra Brands Inc. cut its fiscal year guidance on expectations that cash-strapped shoppers will continue to buy less packaged food in the coming months.

The Chicago-based company now expects organic sales to be down 1% to 2% for the year ending around late May, compared with a prior forecast for 1% growth. Profit excluding some items is now projected to be as low as $2.60 a share, down from a low of $2.70 previously.

Consumers, including high earners, grew more cautious about spending during the final months of 2023, cutting back in various areas including dining. Conagra, which makes Slim Jim meat snacks, Duncan Hines cake mix and Hunt’s tomato sauce, said Thursday that its volume of goods sold fell 2.9% in the second quarter ended Nov. 26.

The shares declined 2.2% at 9:48 a.m. in New York trading. The stock fell 26% in 2023 compared with a 2% decline for the S&P 500 Consumer Staples index.

Conagra said in a statement that inflation-driven volume declines moderated in the fiscal second quarter compared with the first and that targeted investments in the frozen business are positioning the company well for its next fiscal year.

