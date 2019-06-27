(Bloomberg) -- Conagra Brands Inc. fell 7.7% in early U.S. trading after the frozen-food and snacks giant posted results that were below expectations for the last quarter.

Sales were $2.61 billion in the fourth quarter ended May 26, the company said Thursday in a statement, while analysts anticipated $2.66 billion, on average.

Key Insights

Conagra blamed intensified promotional competition in certain, unspecified categories, several manufacturing challenges, and weak performance in its Ardent Mills flour joint venture for the shortfall. It didn’t provide further details in the statement.

The recent acquisition of frozen-food company Pinnacle helped boost sales overall, and the integration of the business remains on track, the company said, with about $31 million in cost savings realized in the fiscal year.

But some of the brands, such as Birds Eye, Duncan Hines and Wish-Bone, have had issues and the company has said they all needed innovation.

Share Reaction

The shares were down to $26.71 as of 8:03 a.m. in New York, before the markets opened. The stock has been volatile this year. Through the close, it was up 35%, beating the 16% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

