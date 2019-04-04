Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
What’s the biggest driver in the housing markets that have gone cold?
BNN Bloomberg Picks
3:46
There's a risk of a 'major NAFTA accident,' warns JPMorgan
Why Canada's diamond miners are on their knees
Sorry, Wall Streeters, you now need to earn your Patagonia vests
12:22
The iPhone-only, decentralized leadership style of Twitter's Jack Dorsey
5:50
Women's hockey needs support in 'much bigger way': CWHL's Hefford
Millions of Facebook records found on Amazon cloud servers
Freshii's top shareholder backs founder amid stock slide
Freshii's top shareholder backs founder amid stock slide
PenderFund owns 11 per cent of Freshii's shares and Barr says the firm is committed to staying invested for at least three to five years.
U.K. parliament acts to block potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit
Britain took a decisive step away from a damaging no-deal Brexit as members of Parliament and political leaders backed efforts to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.
MoneyTalk: Personal debt amid higher interest rates
Rates are rising, should I be worried about my debt?
Presented by:
Crude-by-rail rises in March but storage high despite Alberta curtailments
Genscape says crude-by-rail shipments from Western Canada staged a minor recovery in March after falling in February to their lowest level in nine months, but oil storage levels remain stubbornly high.
Twitter CEO Dorsey calls for new Internet rules, echoing Zuckerberg12:22
Twitter CEO Dorsey calls for new Internet rules, echoing Zuckerberg
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is echoing Mark Zuckerberg's call for a new set of global regulations that govern the tech industry.
Toronto home sales steady 'at somewhat soggy levels' in March2:41
Toronto home sales steady 'at somewhat soggy levels' in March
The Toronto Real Estate Board reported on Wednesday that 7,187 homes were sold across the Greater Toronto Area last month, virtually unchanged from a year earlier when 7,188 sales were logged across the GTA.
The Daily Chase: Freeland's warning on new NAFTA; Goldcorp shareholders vote on Newmont bid
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded us of that yesterday, signaling that Canada won't ratify the deal until the U.S. lifts steel and aluminum tariffs. Meanwhile, Goldcorp shareholders will vote on Newmont's US$10-billion takeover offer today in Vancouver.
Elon Musk tweet to get review from judge as SEC seeks sanctions
A federal judge in Manhattan will spend the afternoon Thursday considering Elon Musk's February Twitter post that the SEC claims is beyond the pale. More fines, restrictions on Musk's social media use and even his control of Tesla Inc. are at stake.
The prospect of bad monetary policy is keeping Ontario Teachers' CEO awake7:53
The prospect of bad monetary policy is keeping Ontario Teachers' CEO awake
If you ask Ron Mock what's keeping him up at night, his answer is two-fold: The possibility of bad policy decisions and irrational trade moves.
Politics
PM ousts Wilson-Raybould, Philpott from caucus amid SNC scandal5:58
PM ousts Wilson-Raybould, Philpott from caucus amid SNC scandal
Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott have both been kicked out of the Liberal caucus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, moments after their fellow government MPs had gathered on Parliament Hill for an emergency meeting to determine their future with the party.
Bombardier signs $343M train contract in Australia to fix accessibility issues
The contract aims to redesign the washrooms for better disability access and to install an additional lavatory on each six-car train.
Great-West Lifeco consolidating Canadian brands under Canada Life banner
The Winnipeg-based company says the Great-West Life Assurance Co., London Life Insurance Co. and the Canada Life Assurance Co. will come together under the Canada Life banner.
In Vancouver, North America's biggest Uber holdout, it pays to know Chinese
In Vancouver, North America's biggest Uber holdout, it pays to know Chinese
The white BMW luxury sedan glides up to a Taiwanese noodle shop in a Vancouver suburb, hailed courtesy of a Chinese-language app. The eight-minute ride in its spotless leather interior is smooth, cheap -- and utterly illicit.
After cutting 802,000 jobs, some big banks are now adding staff
Hundreds of thousands of jobs have disappeared on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis and some of the biggest banks haven't stopped cutting. Still, some firms managed to reverse the trend and are slowly boosting staff levels.
Carlos Ghosn rearrested on fresh allegations: Report
Carlos Ghosn was rearrested on fresh allegations he used Nissan Motor Co. funds for his own purposes, NHK reported, almost a month after the fallen car executive was released on bail.
Vancouver home sales sink 31.4% in March amid cooling measures
Home sales in the Greater Vancouver Area sank in March to their lowest level for that month in more than three decades.
Sell the Big Six? Veritas' bear case will soon be tested2:48
Sell the Big Six? Veritas' bear case will soon be tested
BNN Bloomberg's Paul Bagnell looks at what investors should take away from calls to sell Canadian banks.
CMHC looks to raise extra money for housing outside of billions from Ottawa
Evan Siddall said the aim is to raise $100 million more for housing, quickly and likely from private sources, because the money pledged by federal and provincial governments over the next decade or so isn't enough to make housing affordable for everyone in the country.
Brookfield said to consider US$2B China property deal
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is planning to buy a commercial property site in Shanghai for around US$2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Aramco unveils financial secrets of world's most profitable firm1:36
Aramco unveils financial secrets of world's most profitable firm
Saudi Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco posted net income for 2018 that is almost four times higher than the combined profits of the 163 companies listed on the local stock exchange.
Brooke Thackray's Top Picks: April 3, 2019
Top picks from Brooke Thackray, research analyst at Horizons ETF Management Canada.
Wernick warns Wilson-Raybould of 'collision' with PM over SNC in tape13:35
Wernick warns Wilson-Raybould of 'collision' with PM over SNC in tape
Jody Wilson-Raybould secretly recorded a conversation with Michael Wernick in which she claims the country's top public servant issued veiled threats that she'd lose her job as justice minister if she didn't intervene to stop the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.
