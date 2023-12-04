Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
What you're getting wrong about terminations in Ontario
SPONSORED: Losing your job is always a shock, even if you saw it coming. It feels like the rug has been pulled out from beneath, leaving you in a state of uncertainty as you scramble to figure out your next steps.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:03
What are economists expecting from Wednesday's Bank of Canada rate decision?
-
5:22
A timeline of Bank of Canada rate hikes
-
6:59
Where could gold prices go in 2024?
-
8:27
High rates untenable amid household 'debt crisis': Rosenberg
-
7:17
EXPLAINER: First Quantum, the Canadian miner at the heart of mining protests in Panama
-
7:00
Approach art investing as you would stocks and bonds: expert
-
-
14h ago
Ottawa shares figures on FHSA uptake as contribution deadline approaches7:04
Ottawa shares figures on FHSA uptake as contribution deadline approaches
More than 300,000 Canadians have opened a First Home Savings Account since the program began back in April, according to federal figures shared Tuesday.
-
6h ago8:37
Duelling housing messages showcase different Conservative, Liberal strategies
Every week now for more than a month, cabinet ministers have been appearing in front of cameras on Parliament Hill in an effort to convince Canadians that the Liberal government has the housing crisis in hand.
-
15h ago
The case for adding bond ETFs in a portfolio again
With the expectation that we are either close to or at peak rates, there are plenty of reasons why investors can look at the bond market again.
Presented by:
-
16h ago4:59
Two hours of daily meetings is the limit, Slack survey shows
Spending more than two hours a day in meetings can hurt productivity, a new survey found, putting a ceiling on an element of the daily grind that many workers have come to dread.
-
12h ago5:04
Ottawa finalizes deals with Mastercard, Visa to lower transaction fees
The federal government says it has finalized deals with credit card giants Mastercard and Visa to lower transaction fees in a move designed to help Canadian small businesses.
-
Dec 4
Could Ontario’s housing market experience a 90s-style downturn?6:47
Could Ontario’s housing market experience a 90s-style downturn?
Conditions in Ontario’s housing market have deteriorated to the loosest levels in over a decade, according to a report from TD Economics which warns of risk that market conditions could unravel even further.
-
6h ago7:11
TSX recap: Index dips slightly on weakness in energy, metals
Canada's main stock index posted a small loss Tuesday, weighed down by energy and metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.
-
17h ago7:04
Greater Toronto home sales fall amid affordability challenges
Greater Toronto home sales fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted.
-
Dec 4
'The outlook is terrible': Expert views on Canadian banks for 20249:48
'The outlook is terrible': Expert views on Canadian banks for 2024
Canada’s biggest banks reported a mixed bag of fourth quarter results last week, and experts are pessimistic about their earnings growth potential in 2024 amid the high interest rate environment.
-
11h ago6:37
Housing co-op selling community bonds to fund first property
The president of a housing co-operative currently fundraising to build its first residence says the living model can help alleviate Canada’s housing affordability crisis.
-
Dec 15:24
Billionaire Texan heir is helping bring back the woolly mammoth
A Texas oil heir’s quest to make Dallas a hub for biotech is showing signs of paying off, potentially paving the way for scientific discoveries ranging from reviving the woolly mammoth to treatments for cancer.
-
11h ago7:10
Weak economy looms over holiday shopping season as consumers seek value: retailers
Santa is hearing Christmas wishes from children at malls adorned in holiday regalia, stores are teeming with eggnog and gingerbread treats and a barrage of marketing campaigns are promising the perfect gift is just one credit card swipe away.
-
15h ago6:50
Energy infrastructure firm AltaGas raising quarterly dividend for 2024
AltaGas Ltd. is raising its dividend as it says it expects its earnings to grow next year, helped by its core operations.
-
Dec 4
Bitcoin has surpassed US$41,000 for the first time since April 2022. What's behind the price surge?7:36
Bitcoin has surpassed US$41,000 for the first time since April 2022. What's behind the price surge?
On Monday, the world's largest cryptocurrency soared past US$41,000 for the first time in over a year and a half — and marking a 150 per cent rise so far this year.
-
10h ago4:49
New NDP government in Manitoba faces ballooning deficit, now forecast at $1.6 billion
The Manitoba government's deficit has shot up sharply, due to a combination of higher spending and lower revenues.
-
10h ago5:51
Beware of debt relief scams that offer 'pie-in-the-sky promises'
For anyone facing spiralling debt and a falling credit rating, a debt relief consultant's picture-perfect solution could bring a glimmer of hope. But experts say if their promises seem too good to be true, they probably are.