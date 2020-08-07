(Bloomberg) -- As more than 1 million homes and businesses across the Northeast head into a fifth day without electricity, utilities are bringing in hundreds of additional field workers to help restore power in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Consolidated Edison Inc. has more than 1,650 employees on the job and is awaiting help from 819 mutual aid and contract workers from as far as away as Texas, Florida, Iowa and Wisconsin. Another 311 workers are expected to arrive this weekend. Jersey Central Power & Light has more than 8,000 workers at work.

Connecticut had the largest outage as of Friday afternoon, with more than 440,000 customers still in the dark. In New York, 390,000 were without power, followed by 260,000 in New Jersey. For some customers in New Jersey and Connecticut, electricity won’t be restored until Tuesday, a full week after Isaias battered the region, tearing mature trees from the ground and downing utility poles.

The blackouts have added a new layer of misery for communities already coping with a pandemic that’s forced a multitude of people to work from home -- now, without electricity. They also suggest that many utilities underestimated Isaias’s impact on customers, despite weather forecasts calling for intense winds and storm-related damage.

Widespread Outages

Isaias was “pretty much exactly what you would expect from a strong tropical storm,” said Steve Silver, senior meteorologist with Maxar. Utilities “shouldn’t have been surprised.”

ConEd maintains that Isaias was more damaging to New York’s electric grid than the company had anticipated. Other utilities, including New Jersey’s Public Service Enterprise Group, said the storm was as bad as expected and that they were adequately prepared. Yet PSEG on Friday still had 50,000 customers in need of electricity. It doesn’t expect to restore all of them until Monday.

The delays in reinstating service to large swathes of the Northeast have drawn fierce criticism from local politicians, prompting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to order investigations of utilities’ response to the storm.

“They could’ve brought in more workers at first and this wouldn’t have happened,” said Steven Matteo, a New York City councilman from Staten Island. “These delays are completely unnecessary. Bring in more crews and get it done Sunday.”

Jeff Dinowitz, a New York State Assemblyman who represents neighborhoods in the Northwest Bronx that have been hit hard by outages, said Con Edison has failed to invest enough in making its infrastructure strong enough to endure storms.

Rebuilding Infrastructure

“The response from Con Edison to Tropical Storm Isaias has been nothing short of abysmal,” Dinowitz said in an email.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, ConEd brought in 500 repair crews from far flung utilities, expecting that would be enough to help restore power to city residents, said utility President Tim Cawley. But once Isaias struck, it became clear to utility managers that more workers were needed to get to the 300,000 customers who lost power in New York City and Westchester County.

The storm initially caused more than 2 million outages in New York and surrounding areas as it raked up the coast from North Carolina and up the Hudson River Valley. It was the largest storm-related outage in ConEd history after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

“In some cases we’re rebuilding infrastructure,” Cawley said, referring to poles, wires and even damaged transformers. “This is very labor intensive. We recognize the hardship of not having electricity even for a short time.” He also noted that over 500 roads were closed, limiting crews’ ability to get where they needed to be.

Jersey Central Power & Light cited similar barriers to restoring service, with spokesman Cliff Cole calling the storm damage “Sandy level.” The utility estimated Friday that some customers will be in the dark until Tuesday.

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso said he’s confident it will be sooner.

“I have confidence we’ll be at 100% on Monday,” Fiordaliso said in an interview. He acknowledged that the storm’s gusts were unexpectedly strong, defying well-laid preparations by local utilities.

Still, “a week without power is not acceptable,” he said. “We’ll review their performance. We’ll be looking at whether they followed the protocols we put in place after Sandy.”

