(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on Consolidated Edison Inc. to explain why consumer bills have skyrocketed this winter.

Ratepayers in New York City have flooded the Attorney General’s office with complaints about their January bills, some of which tripled from the prior month, according to a statement from James’s office Monday. James sent the company a letter seeking more information about the “unexpected spike.”

The pressure from James follows Governor Kathy Hochul’s call for ConEd to review its billing practices. Surging utility bills are adding to the economic burdens of low-income consumers as inflation rates surge to a 40-year high.

“Hardworking New Yorkers shouldn’t have to make sacrifices to keep the lights on or to stay warm during the coldest months of the winter,” James said in the statement.

ConEd issued a letter Feb. 11 to customers explaining that an unusually cold January and soaring energy costs are the reason bills have spiked.

