(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost the first round in his battle to remain in power as Sweden faces a protracted process to form a new government after a surge in nationalist support.

The 349-person legislature reconvened on Monday two weeks after a national election that saw big gains for the nationalist Sweden Democrats and Lofven’s coalition hang on to a one-seat lead over the center-right Alliance opposition.

The Alliance on Monday used its majority with the Sweden Democrats to elect a member of the conservative Moderate Party as the new speaker. The new speaker, Anders Norlen, holds a key role and will decide on who will get the first try at forming a government and on the timing of a confidence vote in Lofven.

But the Alliance remains divided on whether to seek further support from the nationalists. The smaller Center and Liberal parties are against using the bloc of nationalist lawmakers to gain power, while the Moderates and Christian Democrats are open to passive support.

Both the Sweden Democrats and the Social Democrats are working to divide the Alliance, which could end in either a smaller right-wing government or a broader bipartisan coalition.

The Liberal and Center parties are pushing for an Alliance government that has backing from the Social Democrats.

Breaking Promises

The premier has so far refused to resign, pointing to his lead over the Alliance. But that doesn’t factor in the large bloc of nationalist lawmakers, who have tended to vote with the center-right. While both sides of the establishment have refused to work with the Sweden Democrats, the situation could become more fluid as talks intensify.

Daniel Suhonen, head of the left-wing think-tank Katalys, said he has no doubt that the Alliance is "definitely going to grab" its chance in ending the Social Democrat’s dominance.

“Lofven knows that in the end it’s going to be a right-leaning government, but he’s making it more costly for the Alliance parties by not stepping down voluntarily,” he said. “They’re going to break their promises to not rule with the support of the Sweden Democrats.”

Rounds Ahead

Moderates Party leader Ulf Kristersson has excluded outright negotiations with the nationalists but hasn’t rejected using their support to take power. But Liberal leader Jan Bjorklund on Monday reiterated that there won’t be an Alliance government that relies on the Sweden Democrats.

“It’s fully possible that Ulf Kristersson could get a majority in the PM vote,” he said. “But two months later you have to get a budget through parliament and that isn’t possible without negotiating with the Sweden Democrats. That’s the problem and that is something that we won’t do."

The Liberals instead want to see negotiations between the blocs in order to find support for an Alliance government, Bjorklund said.

Center Party leader Annie Loof said it would “surprise” her if the Social Democrats close the door to talks. “We are in a parliamentary difficult situation,” she said after the speaker vote on Monday.

Ruled Out

Anders Ygeman, group leader for the Social Democrats, said it’s practically ruled out that his party would allow a Moderate-led government.

Government talks can go four rounds of speaker recommendations, but Sweden has always found a solution in the first attempt. It’s likely to go beyond round one this time. The margin is razor thin and the Sweden Democrats have vowed that it will need to have influence to back a government.

The party has already been successful in shifting the Swedish debate and could win further concessions on tightening immigration, according to Ann-Cathrin Jungar, an associate professor at Sodertorn University who specializes in the European far-right.

Ahead of the election, the party also excluded its most extreme members and may now go further in trying to become a “normal” party, she said. But none of the blocs can count on its support, she said.

Not Impossible

“They want something in exchange,” she said. Party leader “Jimmie Akesson has said that they could support a government that’s led by the Moderate party and adopts its migration policy.”

Oscar Sjostedt, the economic policy spokesman for the Sweden Democrats, told Bloomberg on Monday that the party doesn’t have problem with holding another election but sees the chance as “quite low”

It would find it hard to allow an Alliance government unless they offer something palatable and would vote against Lofven in the confidence, he said. It’s “not impossible” that we end up with a Moderate and Christian Democrat government, Sjostedt said.

”Maybe we wouldn’t vote for, but we would at least not vote against,” he said. “The likelihood that we wouldn’t vote is much bigger with such a constellation.”

