(Bloomberg) -- Libyan representatives proposed a method to select a new transitional government, the approval of which could help put the OPEC member on a path to stability after a decade of conflict.

The recommendation was presented by an advisory committee of regional representatives and the broader political forum will vote on it Monday, according to the United Nations acting envoy to the country, Stephanie Williams. While participants in the UN-backed talks have agreed on a Deceber election date, the method of assembling a unified government has hit obstacles.

The agreement marks the “best possible compromise,” Williams said in a statement late Saturday from Geneva where the talks are being held. It “encourages people to work across the divide and across regions in order to strengthen understanding and to build unity in the country,” she said.

Divided on Politics, Libya Rivals Find Economic Middle Ground

The political talks are part of a broader push that also includes military and economic tracks and brings together the internationally recognized Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, which is backed by Turkey, and eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, who’s supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Warning to ‘Dinosaurs’ as Libya Talks Fail to Yield Government

The result of the vote will be announced Tuesday, Williams said. The proposal for the government selection mechanism includes:

An electoral college that nominates representatives to the executive Presidency Council

If necessary approval isn’t reached, lists will be formed from all regions In order for the list to be presented for voting, it must receive 17 endorsements; winning list will be the one that receives 60% of the votes in the first round If none of the lists receive the minimum percentage, the two that secured the highest number will compete in second round



©2021 Bloomberg L.P.