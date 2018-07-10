(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is engulfed in a political crisis and time is running out to forge a Brexit deal -- and yet volatility traders are remarkably sanguine.

While this has puzzled some fund managers, Allianz Global Investors says it’s now betting on greater swings in the currency. One-year implied volatility in the pound versus the dollar has stirred to life this week as Prime Minister Theresa May saw two of her most senior ministers resign within 24 hours, but is still below long-term averages.

“For me there is a buying opportunity in terms of the volatility side for sterling,” said Kacper Brzezniak, a portfolio manager at Allianz, which oversees 513 billion euros ($601 billion) of assets globally. “My view is that we could get a fairly large move in either direction, you could say markets are perhaps complacent or maybe a bit fatigued with Brexit.”

Allianz’s Brzezniak said the firm went long volatility ahead of last weekend by buying options, with a bias for sterling-dollar puts.

Even though the next 12 months encompass a key European Union summit in October and the U.K.’s March 2019 exit, a one-year gauge of volatility is yet to show signs of panic among pound traders. It touched 8.23 percent on Tuesday, its highest in three weeks, but lower than the annual average of 8.44 percent and far from this year’s 9.32 percent high.

May Presses Brexit Case as Opposition Party Floats Another Vote

“Progress hasn’t been great in Brexit negotiations and it’s a bit surprising that one-year volatility hasn’t risen more than we have seen so far,” said Van Luu, head of currency and fixed-income strategy at Russell Investments Ltd. The October summit is by when “we should make significant progress and if there isn’t significant progress then there is certainly scope for higher volatility in the exchange rate,” he said.

It’s a view shared by strategists at UniCredit SpA who see volatility hitting particularly high levels around events such as the EU summits in October and December. They recommended a long-volatility trade this month.

With U.K.’s May trying to pass her vision through Parliament while keeping her party intact, and Brexit progress a factor for the Bank of England’s policy, it is getting more challenging to predict where sterling is headed. Russell’s Luu sees more upside from here on sterling and Allianz’s Brzezniak remains bearish on its prospects -- but both see more swings.

“Even if the final outcome is a soft Brexit or something similar, I think it very unlikely that we get there smoothly,” Brzezniak said. “Long volatility is the right way to go.”

--With assistance from Charlotte Ryan.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anooja Debnath in London at adebnath@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Neil Chatterjee, Scott Hamilton

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.