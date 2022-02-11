(Bloomberg) -- As of Thursday, New Yorkers no longer need masks to enter many businesses. Other states, too, are easing their masking guidance this week.

The changes, though, have the potential to create as much confusion as relief. The new policies vary in their details and contradict some of the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said this week it’s working on recommendations for governors on how to relax mask-wearing measures.“We are working on that guidance,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday, cautioning that “our hospitalizations are still high, our death rates are still high. So as we work towards that, and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet.”

Meanwhile, federal mandates still require that masks be worn on public transportation and at airports.

So where must you still mask up? Here’s a guide to some of the latest rules. New York

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has lifted a mask mandate at businesses in the state, but has left it in place in schools and nursing homes.

“I want to thank the health care workers, business owners and every day New Yorkers who acted responsibly during the omicron surge by masking up and getting vaccinated,” Hochul said. “But make no mistake: while we’re moving in the right direction, this pandemic isn’t over.”

Where masks will still be required:

Health-care settings, day care facilities

Group residential facilities, such as nursing homes and homeless shelters

Correctional facilities

In schools for pre-K through high school students (the state will reevaluate in early March)

On public transit and in transportation hubs

Where masks will no longer be required:

Restaurants

Supermarkets

Retail stores

Businesses and local governments will be able to impose their own mask requirements, if they choose. For instance, the Broadway League said theatres will keep their mask mandates in place through at least April 30.

New York City

In New York City, proof of vaccination will still be needed to enter restaurants, gyms, and indoor entertainment venues that fall under the city’s “Key to NYC” mandate.

Mask-wearing is recommended but no longer a requisite. Like elsewhere in the state, business owners and venues are entitled to impose their own mask rules regardless of vaccination status. “NY no longer mandates masks in indoor businesses...But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear one,” Mark Levine, Manhattan’s borough president, wrote on Twitter. “This is still a time for caution.”In accordance with federal guidelines, masks will be required on taxis and subways. A mandate will also remain in place inside hospitals and schools, at group residential facilities such as nursing homes and homeless shelters, and in correctional facilities.

New Jersey

Governor Philip Murphy, a Democrat, announced earlier this week that he would no longer require students or teachers to wear masks in school beginning March 7. School districts will be able to set their own mask rules.“Schools will not be permitted to bar the use of facial coverings by individuals and will be expected to take disciplinary action in instances of bullying should they arise due to an individual’s choice to continue wearing a mask,” the health department said in a statement.

Masks will still be required when using public transportation and inside health-care facilities.Connecticut

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont recommended Monday that the state lift its mask mandate in schools and day care facilities on Feb. 28 and allow localities to set mask rules instead. “We are in a good position to phase out the requirement that masks be worn in all schools statewide and shift the determination on whether to require this to the local level,” Lamont said.

The recommendation won’t take effect unless the Connecticut General Assembly votes to extend — through legislation — Lamont’s existing executive order that bestows the public health commissioner with the ability to set mask requirements in certain settings.

Mask requirements remain for health-care facilities, public and private transit, and in correctional facilities.Delaware Democratic Governor John Carney of Delaware also dropped mask requirements in his state this week, with the new guidance taking effect on Friday. However, Carney extended a mask order for all public- and private-school students through the end of March in order to give parents time to get their kids vaccinated. Last September, Carney said that all school educators, staff and contractors had to get vaccinated or agree to undergo weekly testing.

Illinois

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced that he intends to lift the state’s mask mandate for indoor public places that went into effect about five months ago. The mandate, which will be lifted Feb. 28, will still apply to public schools.

