(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders cast aside the formal candidates who’ve dominated the contest to head the next European Commission and will start again from scratch at an extraordinary summit to be held in Brussels on June 30.

With the three front-runners -- Manfred Weber, Frans Timmermans and Margrethe Vestager -- now unlikely to clinch the position, the race has been thrown wide open. The decision will require striking a fine balance of criteria including political affiliation, gender, passport and international clout.

Reaching a deal would also unlock other high-level appointments, including Mario Draghi’s successor at the European Central Bank and the president of the European Council. Frantic backroom negotiations are foreseen for the next week, including a meeting of the leadership of the EU’s center-right parties in Berlin, and talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, where many of the key players will be present.

While the race is wide open, the Center-Right party will have the pole position since they won the most seats in parliamentary election last month. Here are the names that have been mentioned to take over from outgoing Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker:

The Center-Right Prospects:

Andrej Plenkovic: Croatia’s prime minister was a member of the European Parliament from 2013, the year his country joined the EU, before becoming premier in 2016. His eastern European background could also help in the search for geographical balance in top jobs appointments.

Michel Barnier: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, former EU commissioner and French minister has the experience and gravitas to stand up to the bloc’s leaders. But his recent behind-the-scenes campaigning to become commission president has upset his European political family.

Angela Merkel: The German chancellor would likely be everyone’s preferred choice, but she’s repeatedly said she’s not interested. And bowing out of her position as premier would leave German politics in an even greater state of turmoil.

Christine Lagarde: The International Monetary Fund managing director and former french finance minister has often been mentioned as a possible candidate. It helps that she’s a woman and has international experience.

Kolinda Grabar-Kiratovic: The first woman to be elected as president in Croatia in 2015 is a former executive at the North American Treaty Organization. She also held several government and diplomatic positions, including the minister of European affairs and European integration.

Kristalina Georgieva: The Bulgarian economist has already served as vice president of the commission before heading to the World Bank to serve as its chief executive officer. One of the few women from Europe’s center-right political alliance, she’s also helped by her passport and international experience.

Valdis Dombrovskis: Latvia’s former premier ticks many of the boxes for the job, apart from gender. He can showcase executive experience as head of government and vice-president of the commission in charge of the euro, while he also ran and was elected EU lawmaker in last month’s elections, so he can claim democratic legitimacy.

The Liberal Prospects:

Mark Rutte: The Dutch premier is one of the EU’s longest-serving leaders. His appointment would please hawks and liberals, while he is seen as a skilled moderator and someone who could represent the EU on the world stage.

Xavier Bettel: Luxembourg’s prime minister is seen as a possible compromise candidate should France and Germany not get the top jobs. His nationality, however, would make it difficult for him to get the commission presidency since that’s already held by his compatriot.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen: Denmark’s outgoing prime minister could also be a compromise solution for one of the EU’s top posts. He comes from a non-eurozone country, which could help make the bloc seem more inclusive, and would represent the EU’s liberals, who’ve become more powerful after the last European vote.

The Social-Democratic Prospects:

Helle Thorning-Schmidt: The name of Denmark’s former socialist premier has often come up in discussions over possible future top jobs appointments. She’s one of the highest-profile female socialists and one of the few who have served as premiers.

Unaffiliated Prospect:

Dalia Grybauskaite: Lithuania’s outgoing president has gained fans and foes with her outspoken commentary and no-nonsense attitude. She’s well-respected at home and being one of few Eastern European female leaders, ticks a lot of boxes.

