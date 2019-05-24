Confused? Tory Contest Is Yet Another Headache for U.K. Firms

(Bloomberg) -- Businesses already bewildered by Brexit are bracing for even deeper confusion when Theresa May’s Conservative party removes her from power.

“Lost confidence, lack of clarity. It just adds to the mix,” Mike Cherry, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said in an interview.

Rivals are jostling to replace May in 10 Downing Street after a revolt against her latest last-ditch Brexit plan. Some are willing to allow Britain to crash out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement if it’s the only way to honor the 2016 Brexit vote.

Firms have spent the past three years with no idea of how the country will eventually trade with the EU and the repeated delays to Brexit are only making their predicament worse, said Cherry. May’s failed withdrawal deal contained interim trading arrangements to avoid widespread disruption to business.

“The transition period was supposed to kick off and we’ve already lost a significant chunk of that,” said Cherry, the director of a timber and manufacturing business in central England. “We’ve lost a lot of time firms could have used to prepare for the new relationship.”

Brexit is already hurting businesses across the U.K., according to the federation, which has 170,000 members and acts as a voice for 5.6 million small firms:

A mattress company spent 250,000 pounds ($316,000) stockpiling ahead of the potential no-deal Brexit in March, tying up working capital in inventory it could have used for investment and incurring extra storage fees.

A maker of organic beauty products was dropped by a major supermarket brand because of concerns its supply chain would be disrupted by a no-deal Brexit.

A daffodil grower couldn’t pick all of its crop because Brexit uncertainty caused EU migrant workers to avoid the U.K.

Most British small businesses, which collectively employ about 16 million people, don’t have the resources to prepare for all the possible Brexit outcomes, Cherry said. A survey by the federation in September showed only one in seven had begun to plan for a no-deal split.

Leaving the EU without a deal would confront manufacturers with the double blow of tariffs on exports to the bloc and a potential wave of cheap imports, Cherry said. Those risks are bearing down on small firms while they also grapple with rising taxes and employment costs, new data privacy rules and new accounting software to manage tax changes.

“There’s a clear sense of frustration and in some cases anger” at the political mess, Cherry said.

