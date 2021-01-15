(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. decision to release vaccine doses left in its reserve is fueling further disarray in the nationwide immunization effort, just as millions more Americans have become eligible to receive shots.

Uncertainty over how many doses the government had tucked away and calls to speed up vaccinations have confused and angered officials trying to determine how quickly they can dispense the potentially life-saving shots amid surging infections and deaths from Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the government would release doses it had been holding on to in order to assure that people could obtain the second of two injections in the two-dose vaccination regimen. That announcement led some state and local officials to anticipate that they would be receiving as much as double their regular weekly allotment.

Those officials were counting on such an infusion to roll out immunizations to a wider group of people, after Azar encouraged states to vaccinate anyone 65 and older, as well as people older than 16 with pre-existing medical conditions. That opened eligibility to as many as 128 million more Americans.

The fracas that unfolded on Friday seemed to stem from a series of misunderstandings. The stockpile was more modest than some states understood, representing at most only about three weeks worth of supply at the current rate of vaccination, and probably less. A separate inventory the government set aside at the start of the rollout was only 500,000 doses initially, though it was unclear if it was still at that level as of this week.

Additionally, no sharp increases in production were expected from the makers of the vaccines, Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. Pfizer indicated it was working to ship all of the doses it committed to deliver, though didn’t give a timeline.

The apparent disconnect over the stockpile has heightened concerns about the sluggish pace of the rollout. So far, just 11.9 million doses have been administered, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. That is short of the goal of 20 million by the end of 2020 set by the Trump administration, and is roughly a third of the 35 million doses that have been distributed.

Michael Pratt, a spokesman for Operation Warp Speed, said in a statement that the U.S. had made almost 13 million total doses available to order this week, millions more than in other weeks.

The realization that states wouldn’t be getting the boost from the stockpile infuriated some leaders.

“My guess is it’s gross incompetence,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, at a news conference Friday in Denver. “I’m not going to attribute the motive of vengeance. I am going to say gross incompetence, but I you know could err on the side of my optimistic human nature.”

Polis said Colorado anticipates receiving a combined 69,800 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week, about the same as this week. He expects to get weekly shipments of 90,000 to 100,000 doses in February, allowing the state to vaccinate 70% of residents 70 and older by the end of the month.

Interpretation Gap

States took Tuesday’s announcement to mean they would receive more doses, said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers. They thought the newly released vials could be used to give people the first of their required two shots, Hannan said, which could in turn help vaccinate more people.

“Maybe we didn’t understand what was communicated and there wasn’t actually a second-dose reserve,” Hannan said. “I heard Secretary Azar say a reserve was being released. I don’t know what that means if there is no reserve. We don’t know.”

The confusion over the size of the stockpile converged with President-elect Joe Biden’s announcement of his intention to dramatically ramp up the immunization effort by expanding eligibility, opening community vaccination clinics and infusing the push with billions of dollars in new funding. Biden has vowed to dispense 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office.

Evidence of strain in the vaccine distribution system began to surface across the country late this week. On Thursday, NYU Langone Health, a vast hospital system in New York City, sent an email to doctors saying it may not receive vaccines next week, threatening its ability to keep its vaccination program running. Other hospitals in the city then signaled supply problems.

On Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could run out of shots next week without fresh supply. New York state will receive 50,000 fewer doses next week than it did the week before, despite increasing the number of people eligible, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. He said the federal government had failed to increase allocations using reserve supplies as promised.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown tweeted Friday that after a conversation with Operation Warp Speed operations chief General Gustave Perna, she learned that states “will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses.”

Production Certainty

However, other states gave no indication that they were running into problems. Mississippi’s state health department said in a statement Friday that it expected to have additional drive-through appointments in more locations during the week of Jan. 25, based on expectations for supply.

Rich Lakin, the immunizations director for the Utah Department of Health, said in an email that the state had been allocated 34,950 doses for the week ending Jan. 23, an increase of 5% over the previous week, and slightly above the state’s projected weekly allocation for the month.

At the news conference on Tuesday, Azar had said that the government was making its full reserve of doses available, saying that federal officials were satisfied that production levels would be able to meet demand.

“We now have been able to move to where we do not need to hold back reserve doses because we can predict with better certainty the doses that will arrive off the production lines,” Azar said.

Worries that states won’t be able to get second doses to everyone who received an initial shot has added to anxiety over the allocations to states. Pfizer said in a statement Friday that it had all of the second doses for previous shipments to the U.S. on hand.

The drugmaker said it worked with Operation Warp Speed with a specific schedule and “we foresee no issues in delivering on the commitments we have made.” Pfizer said it had shipped more than 15 million doses in the U.S. from its plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.