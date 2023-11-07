(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of babies and fetuses died last year from congenital syphilis in the US, and an ongoing shortage of the only drug that can prevent the disease is putting more lives at risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called Tuesday for “exceptional measures” to address the rapidly increasing rates of congenital syphilis. Those include screening more people and treating patients who get a positive rapid test — even if their case hasn’t been confirmed. The Department of Health and Human Services has also assembled a federal task force to address the issue, the CDC said.

“We could potentially have prevented the 231 stillbirths and the 51 infant deaths,” CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry said in an interview. “To me, those are heartbreaking.”

From 2012 to 2022, rates of congenital syphilis, which develops in fetuses whose mothers have syphilis and can cause stillbirths, increased more than 10-fold. In most of last year’s cases, the mothers weren’t tested properly or didn’t receive adequate medical treatment, according to a CDC study published Tuesday. The findings add to concerns about drug shortages as well as infant mortality in the US, which has one of the highest rates among peer wealthy nations. In 2022, infant mortality rose for the first time since 2002.

The increase in congenital syphilis is caused by rising syphilis rates in women, along with lack of proper prenatal care and a dearth of prevention resources, the CDC said in its statement. Public health advocates criticized what they see as a lackluster response to the trend.

“Rather than take emergency action on congenital syphilis, the Biden Administration has spent the past five months slow-walking a federal response,” said David Harvey, Executive Director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, in a statement. He called for a $1 billion federal investment and a dedicated White House coordinator. “What we need now is action, not bureaucratic red tape and recommendations.”

The only drug that prevents congenital syphilis is Bicillin L-A, made by Pfizer Inc. and it has been in short supply since April. The company anticipates that supply will be limited through June 2024. The drug is given to pregnant women with syphilis and can completely treat the disease in them and in the fetus.

The shortage was caused by an unexpected increase in demand, Pfizer has said — both from rising cases and also by the shortage of a different antibiotic, amoxicillin, which is used for other bacterial infections but not syphilis. Lacking amoxicillin, health-care providers prescribed Bicillin L-A for diseases besides syphilis, and orders for the drug increased.

Extra Shifts

To increase production, Pfizer has added shifts and cut down its manufacturing time from 110 days to less than 50 days, a spokesperson said.

Because of the shortage, the CDC recommended that Bicillin L-A be prioritized for pregnant women with syphilis, since it’s the only drug that can treat fetuses. Other people with syphilis can take a different antibiotic, doxycycline. While doxycycline can effectively treat syphilis, it’s less convenient — Bicillin L-A usually treats the disease with one or two injections, but doxycycline requires weeks of pills. If people don’t complete the treatment, they can still carry and spread the disease.

Syphilis particularly affects people who face barriers to accessing health care, like those suffering from homelessness or substance abuse.

“Not having timely treatment means that people don’t come back to get treated,” said Jeremiah Johnson, executive director of PrEP4All, a sexual health advocacy organization. “This is a stigmatized condition. People can’t always make it in. Things fall through the cracks.”

Advocates are frustrated with what they see as a failure to prioritize boosting supplies of the only medicine for pregnant people and a convenient option for others. Last month, a group of organizations wrote to the White House, which has been addressing drug shortages, urging prioritization of syphilis treatment. Earlier this month, advocates were told to direct their concerns to HHS instead, Johnson said. “We don’t know who is running the shop here,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the drug has been in short supply. In 2016, Pfizer experienced a “manufacturing delay” that led to a shortage of the drug, according to a letter from the company. A spokesperson declined to specify what the issue was, but said that it was “very different” from the market-based reasons for the current shortage. Since that time, Pfizer has invested more than $38 million in the facility to boost production capacity, the spokesperson said.

Susan Blank, who was an assistant commissioner at New York City’s health department in 2016 and oversaw sexually transmitted infection work, said that she was angry that the drug was once again hard for patients to find.

“I’m more concerned about the will to fix the problem,” said Blank, now retired. “Babies die, people get really sick with irreversible changes. It is beyond baffling that this is still an issue.”

