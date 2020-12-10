(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo’s National Assembly voted Thursday to remove its speaker, a victory for President Felix Tshisekedi as he attempts to distance himself from the country’s former president, Joseph Kabila.

A majority of those present at the assembly voted to approve a petition that accused Jeanine Mabunda, a longtime ally of Kabila, of opaque financial management, contempt and violations of the constitution and assembly’s rules.

Mabunda urged her colleagues to reject the petition in a 15-minute speech in which she denied the accusations and apologized for misunderstandings about parliamentary procedure.

Kabila and Tshisekedi formed a coalition government after a disputed 2018 election that saw the former president’s supporters take control of parliament and most government offices. On Sunday, Tshisekedi said the coalition had “crumbled” and that the parliamentary majority led by Mabunda had paralyzed the government and left the country in “persistent crisis.”

Congo, the world’s largest producer of cobalt and Africa’s biggest exporter of copper, has seen its economy hit hard by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Growth is expected to shrink to almost 2% this year, according to the central bank. Despite major revenue shortfalls, Tshisekedi’s administration has struggled to pass reforms that would help secure hundreds of millions of dollars of increased support from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

On Sunday, Tshisekedi said he would try to identify a new majority to break the governance impasse, which led his supporters to push for Mabunda’s removal. Several physical fights broke out in parliament this week as Kabila’s coalition called the move unconstitutional, insisting it still has a majority in parliament, even with Mabunda’s fall.

Mabunda, 56, is a lawyer and was former portfolio minister under President Kabila. She also served as Kabila’s adviser in the fight against sexual violence.

(Corrects to say Democratic Republic of Congo in lead)

