(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo’s government said it will block a demonstration planned for Wednesday by the opposition against the country’s Dec. 20 election.

Presidential hopefuls including Martin Fayulu and Denis Mukwege criticized the vote and called for a new one, and announced their plan to march in front of the electoral commission in the capital, Kinshasa.

“I can reassure you that this march will not happen,” interior minister, Peter Kazadi, told reporters in Kinshasa Tuesday. “If there are challenges, you need to bring them before the court.”

The opposition candidates are meeting the governor of Kinshasa province over the protests and will address the issue later on Tuesday, Fayulu said by phone when contacted for comment.

Despite a relatively peaceful election, according to missions from the African Union, Carter Center and Southern African Development Community, tensions are rising in the mineral-rich country over claims the voting was rigged.

Many opponents of incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi rejected the election after delays of deploying voting kits stretched the poll over several days. Tshisekedi has about 79% of 3 million votes counted thus far, the electoral commission announced Monday.

Businessman and soccer-team owner Moise Katumbi is in second place with about 17% of ballots. Around 44 million people were registered to vote, though turn out was likely less than half that.

Congo has deployed security personnel around the country, Kazadi said, including thousands of soldiers to the copper and cobalt-rich Katanga region, where Katumbi previously served as governor. Security forces will remain in place until the the results are announced, expectedly by Dec. 31, and for several days after, he said.

