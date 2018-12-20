(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral body said it’s continuing to prepare for presidential elections on Dec. 23, amid reports it may postpone the vote.

The ballot is being held two years late after the National Independent Electoral Commission failed to organize them on time. The copper- and cobalt-rich central African nation hasn’t had a democratic transfer of power since it gained independence in 1960.

Last week, a fire damaged one of the warehouses the commission, known as CENI, uses to store election materials needed for the capital, Kinshasa. The vote may be delayed if CENI can’t get equipment to polling stations on time, the BBC reported, citing spokesman Jean-Baptiste Kalamba.

“We don’t know how to predict the future, but we are working for the 23rd,” Onesime Kukatula Falash, CENI’s deputy spokesman, said by phone Thursday from Kinshasa. “If there’s a change, we’ll announce it.”

CENI President Corneille Nangaa is scheduled to address a media briefing in Kinshasa later on Thursday.

To contact the reporter on this story: William Clowes in Kinshasa at wclowes@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Antony Sguazzin at asguazzin@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.