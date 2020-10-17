(Bloomberg) --

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Council of Ministers will send parliament a draft budget for 2021 of 14.25 trillion Congolese francs ($7.2 billion), according to minutes of its meeting Friday in the capital, Kinshasa.

The government worked with the International Monetary Fund on the budget as it looks to begin a formal loan program with the IMF next year, according to the minutes.

