Oct 17, 2020
Congo Government Proposes $7.2 Billion Budget for 2021
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Council of Ministers will send parliament a draft budget for 2021 of 14.25 trillion Congolese francs ($7.2 billion), according to minutes of its meeting Friday in the capital, Kinshasa.
The government worked with the International Monetary Fund on the budget as it looks to begin a formal loan program with the IMF next year, according to the minutes.
