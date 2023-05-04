(Bloomberg) -- The annual inflation rate hit 17% in Democratic Republic of Congo in the 12 months through April 22 as the government faces increased fiscal pressure from upcoming elections and fighting in the country’s east, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday.

The congolese franc has depreciated 13% against the dollar over the same period, the IMF said in a statement after a review of its 3-year, $1.5 billion loan program with the country.

Congo’s medium-term economic outlook remains “favorable” on the back of strong revenues from mining, and the Fund’s staff will recommend the board approve another loan disbursement of 152.3 million in special drawing rights ($205.6 million) next month for the government, according to the statement.

Soaring demand for Congo’s minerals including copper and key battery metal cobalt have swelled the government’s coffers over the last few years. But more than 100 armed groups are active along the country’s eastern borders with Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi and about 7 million people are displaced due to multiple conflicts over land, identity and economic opportunity.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has warned the fighting could delay elections scheduled for December.

The IMF originally projected 10.8% inflation in 2023 and is still expecting 6.8% growth this year.

“In a context of elevated uncertainty related to the ongoing armed conflict in the east, upcoming elections and external downside risks arising from the weakened global economic outlook, commodity prices volatility and the prolonged war in Ukraine, prudent economic policies are warranted for the rest of 2023,” IMF Congo mission chief Mercedes Vera Martin said in the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.