(Bloomberg) -- One of Democratic Republic of Congo’s most-prominent journalists was detained by police amid an investigation into the assassination of a top opposition politician, according to an association representing reporters for France’s Jeune Afrique.

Stanis Bujakera, a Jeune Afrique correspondent, was arrested Friday at the airport in the capital, Kinshasa, and is accused of allegedly spreading false information about the killing of Cherubin Okende Senga in a story by the agency in August, the association said in its statement Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter. Police confiscated his phones and computer.

Prosecutors placed Bujakera under a provisional arrest warrant on Monday, according to Actualite.cd, where he is deputy publication director. Bujakera also contributes to Reuters.

Congo’s government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British, US, Spanish, French, Belgian and Swiss embassies or ambassadors have released statements raising concerns about the detention, calling it an attack on press freedom.

A resource-rich country, Africa’s second largest by landmass, Congo is scheduled to hold elections in December.

