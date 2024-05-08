(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo moved one step closer to completing an International Monetary Fund loan program for the first time in its history after a positive review from the Washington D.C.-based lender Wednesday.

IMF staff will recommend its executive board approve the last disbursement of Congo’s three-year $1.5 billion extended credit facility after completing its sixth and final review in the capital, Kinshasa.

Congo’s performance was “generally positive” despite fiscal pressure from ongoing conflict in the country’s east and elections in December 2023 that slowed progress in implementing the program’s terms, the IMF said.

Congo’s economy is highly reliant on mineral exports, particularly copper and cobalt, a key element in many EV batteries. Its growth has been hampered by decades of insecurity in eastern Congo where more than 100 armed groups are active fighting over resources and political and economic representation.

The Central African nation’s economy grew 8.3% last year as the country became the world’s second-biggest copper producer, the IMF said. Reserves reached $5.5 billion at the end of 2023, equivalent to about two months of imports.

“Revenue performance of the first four months of 2024 is encouraging, and security spending pressures remain high,” the IMF said. The country is still hampered by high inflation, which hit nearly 24% at the end of last year, it said.

The IMF warned of the need for a new budget law after a renegotiation of a minerals-for-infrastructure contract with China. Under the new terms of the agreement, Congo is set to receive $324 million per year of development financing backed by revenue from a copper and cobalt joint venture.

“Mechanisms will need to be put in place or reinforced to ensure the proper use and governance of these funds,” the IMF said.

The fund’s executive board is expected to rule on the staff recommendation in July. Approval would unlock about $200 million in funds to bolster the country’s international reserves. Congo’s government plans to ask for a new ECF, the IMF said.

