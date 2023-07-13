You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 13, 2023
Congo Opposition Party Spokesman Assassinated, State Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Cherubin Okende Senga, a former minister and spokesman for the party of leading Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi, has been killed in an “assassination,” Patrick Muyaya, the government’s spokesman, said on Twitter.
Katumbi’s external public relations agency said Okende Senga’s body was found on Thursday and he had been beaten and shot. He went missing in his car outside the Constitutional Court in the capital, Kinshasa, on Wednesday.
The killing comes several weeks after Katumbi’s top adviser, Salomon Kalonda, was arrested in Kinshasa for allegedly carrying a weapon and contact with Rwanda, a country that Congo has accused of supporting rebels in the country. Katumbi’s party has denied the charges.
The opposition leader said the government was likely to blame for the death and, in a Twitter posting, called for an independent investigation.
(Updates with Katumbi’s reaction in last paragraph)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?
-
'Thumbs up' emoji can represent contract acceptance, Sask. court finds