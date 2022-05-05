(Bloomberg) -- The Republic of Congo plans to issue Eurobonds linked to oil warrants to refinance its outstanding debts to commodity traders Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group, according to people familiar with the plans.

The deal, expected to launch later this month, is structured as a “debt-neutral” transaction, meaning it will be solely used to refinance about $1.4 billion of the oil traders’ loans and won’t impact the nation’s debt load, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG are structuring the bond, while financial advisory firm Rothschild & Co. is working with the government, they said.

The offering comes after oil prices surged more than 40% this year as the war in Ukraine disrupted flows. For Congo, which is currently servicing its external debt using crude, linking the debt to oil warrants will enable the sovereign to hedge its external payments against the cycle of crude prices.

The deal is being arranged in a way that Congo will have to pay more interest on the bonds when oil prices are high and less when prices fall. Further details on the thresholds and the structure of the warrants are still being finalized, one of the people said.

Spokespeople for Citi, Deutsche Bank and Rothschild declined to comment. Government spokesman Thierry Moungalla said he couldn’t immediately comment when contacted Thursday on his mobile phone. Glencore and Trafigura declined to comment.

The Republic of Congo’s government announced in 2018 that it was seeking to restructure its debts. At the time, a report by the French Embassy in Congo said those debts included 1.2 trillion CFA francs ($2 billion) owed to companies including Glencore and Trafigura. The IMF made a restructuring of Congo’s loans a requirement before providing the central African nation with a bailout oil prices plunged.

The IMF estimated in January that Congo’s external debt stands at $6.88 billion, including $2.97 billion owed to undisclosed commercial creditors. Due to arrears and continuing negotiations with an external commercial creditor, debt is classified as “in distress,” the IMF said in a January report.

Home to sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth-largest oil reserves, Congo’s economy has shrunk an average of 4.6% annually over the past seven years, according to IMF data. It’s forecast to expand 2.4% this year, according to data published by the fund last month.

Global Witness, a London-based anti-corruption group, said in a 2020 report that Congo’s total public debt may exceed $12.5 billion, because as much as $3.3 billion owed by Congo and the state oil company was previously undisclosed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.