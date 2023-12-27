(Bloomberg) -- A small election protest in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital turned violent, with demonstrators pelting rocks at the security forces who responded by firing tear gas at them and storming the headquarters of opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu.

The opposition planned the protest in Kinshasa Wednesday against what they said were irregularities associated with the Dec. 20 vote and an attempt to rig the outcome, despite the authorities having banned it.

At most a few hundred of Fayulu’s supporters gathered outside his campaign headquarters, which was encircled by dozens of mostly unarmed police — though some carried rifles and were dressed in riot gear.

“We want good elections and for these elections to be canceled,” said protester Essien Mbaki, 24, who described the organization of the vote as “catastrophic” and accused incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi of having done little to alleviate poverty over the past five years. “There’s no work, people are suffering,” he said.

With about 6 million votes tallied, Tshisekedi has taken a commanding lead. Fayulu and several other challengers called for the election to be rerun after logistical delays prolonged voting by several days.

