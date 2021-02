(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi named ally Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the country’s new prime minister, the president’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba, said in a text message.

Lukonde Kyenge is currently serving as the chief executive officer of Gecamines, Congo’s state-controlled copper and cobalt mining company.

