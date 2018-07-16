(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila promoted two generals under sanctions for human-rights violations to key posts in the country’s military.

Kabila named General John Numbi as inspector-general of the Congolese Armed Forces and General Gabriel Amisi as army deputy chief of staff, according to a statement read on state television Sunday in the capital, Kinshasa. He also appointed General Celestin Mbala as army chief of staff, it said.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Numbi and Amisi in 2016 for engaging in “actions that undermine democratic processes in the DRC and repress the political rights and freedoms of the Congolese people,” according to Human Rights Watch, the New York-based advocacy group.

Congo, Africa’s biggest copper producer and the world’s largest source of cobalt, is preparing to hold presidential elections later this year.

