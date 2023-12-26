(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission released another sampling of results from last week’s election that said incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi holds a significant lead, amid calls from opposition candidates to cancel the polling over alleged fraud.

Tshisekedi led on about 83% of just over 1 million ballots counted so far, the commission, known as CENI, said Sunday. Nearly 44 million people were registered to vote, though turnout will likely be less than half that figure, according to CENI and election observers. CENI is releasing its results from the Dec. 20 poll gradually.

Voters in the mineral-rich country could choose among more than 100,000 candidates for national, provincial and local office.

Many of Tshisekedi’s opponents have already rejected the poll, which stretched over several days in some places due to late-arriving voting kits.

On Saturday, leading opposition figure Moise Katumbi and four other candidates said CENI had orchestrated “the worst electoral fraud our country has ever known and deprived millions of Congolese their right to vote.”

Katumbi is currently second in the poll with about 14% of votes.

Opposition leaders have called for protests against the election after the Christmas holiday.

