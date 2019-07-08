(Bloomberg) -- The International Criminal Court found a former rebel commander from the Democratic Republic of Congo guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Bosco Ntaganda, who served as a deputy chief of staff in the Patriotic Force for the Liberation of Congo, was transferred to the The Hague-based court in 2013. He faced 13 counts of war crimes, including murder and recruiting child soldiers, and five of crimes against humanity committed in Congo’s Ituri province between 2002-2003.

More than 100 witnesses were heard during the trial, which began in Sept. 2015.

