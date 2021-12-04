Congo Replaces Head of Miner Gecamines for First Time in Decade

Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi named Alphonse Kaputo Kalubi as chairman of Gecamines, the state-controlled copper and cobalt mining company.

Kalubi replaces Albert Yuma who served for more than 10 years at the helm of a company that’s key to mining in Congo, the world’s biggest cobalt producer. Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba, confirmed the leadership changes in a message on Friday.

Bester-Hilaire Ntambwe Ngoy Kabongo was named chief executive officer, while Leon Mwine Kabiena becomes his deputy, Yamba Yamba said.

