Congo Republic to Get 100,0000 Doses of Covid Vaccine From China

(Bloomberg) -- The Republic of Congo will receive a donation of 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China to help the country inoculate its population against the virus.

The shots will be sufficient for 50,000 people, Chinese Ambassador Ma Fulin said in a broadcast by state-owned Tele Congo after a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Ma didn’t say which vaccine would be provided.

Congo has 8,060 cases of the coronavirus, including 122 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

China will also cancel $13 million of Congo’s debt that was due last year and grant the country 35 billion CFA francs ($64 million) for infrastructure development, Ma said.

