(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo’s army said it killed the military commander of a Rwandan rebel group whom the International Criminal Court suspected of war crimes.

Sylvestre Mudacumura of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda was killed around 5 a.m. when his camp was attacked by government forces in eastern Congo, regional army spokesman Richard Kasonga said by phone Wednesday.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Mudacumura in 2012 for crimes including murder, mutilation and torture, which he allegedly committed between 2009 and 2010 in the Congo’s Kivu provinces. He also served in the presidential guard of Rwanda’s army during the 1994 genocide, and had been at large for years.

