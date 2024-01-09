(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo’s constitutional court certified a landslide victory for President Felix Tshisekedi in the country’s Dec. 20 elections.

Tshisekedi won with about 73.5% of the vote, according to the court Tuesday, which generally affirmed the provisional result announced by the country’s electoral commission Dec. 31.

The court’s decision narrowed the options for top opposition candidates who have rejected the results of the vote, which stretched for days due to massive logistical delays.

Tshisekedi is scheduled to be sworn in for his second five-year term on Jan. 20, according to a statement sent from his office. Congo, Africa’s second-largest country by landmass, is the world’s leading source of battery mineral cobalt and a major copper producer.

