(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo’s elections will continue into a second day amid massive delays across the country that left multiple polling stations unable to open, according to the national electoral commission and election observers.

The commission, known as CENI, reassured the country’s 44 million voters they’d get the chance to cast their ballots beyond the 5 p.m. deadline on Wednesday, despite criticism by opposition candidates that it could lead to fraud.

Polling stations that opened late will stay open for the full 11 hours as required by law and those that didn’t open will open Thursday, Denis Kadima, CENI’s president, said in a video posted on X.

Dozens — and perhaps more — of Congo’s more than 75,000 polling stations didn’t open at all, leaving voters confused and frustrated, according to the joint election mission from Congo’s Catholic and Protestant Churches.

“We’re working in a void” that will heighten tensions and increase the risk of fraud and violence, Reverend Eric Nsenga told reporters in the capital, Kinshasa, on behalf of the churches’ electoral mission.

Nsenga pleaded with CENI to release more information about how long the vote would continue and how they will secure voting materials and protect against fraud.

Earlier in the day, the churches said that as of 9:40 a.m., 31% of polling stations across the country still weren’t open and 45% had dysfunctional machines. The statement was based on preliminary reports from 22% of the mission’s 25,000 observers.

Holding elections in Congo, a country the size of Western Europe with little infrastructure, is a Herculean task. Diplomats and electoral observers now expect the vote could continue for days in more remote regions.

Opposition presidential candidates who are trying to unseat incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi were furious about the disorganization and delay.

“We reject this decision and fear that the results coming from such a chaotic vote will not reflect the will of the people,” presidential candidate Denis Mukwege, a world-famous gynecologist and Nobel Peace laureate, said in a statement.

