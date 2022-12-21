(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund will disburse $203 million to help boost Democratic Republic of Congo’s foreign reserves after a “satisfactory” third review of its $1.5 billion loan agreement.

Congo, the world’s biggest source of battery mineral cobalt, met most of the criteria of the three-year program, the Washington-based lender said in a statement Tuesday.

Congo’s economy is set to grow 6.6% in 2022, supported by higher-than-projected mining production, the IMF said. It sees inflation exceeding 12% in December due to higher global food and fuel prices.

“Gross international reserves have reached about two months of imports, well above the objective at the beginning” of the loan program, according to the IMF.

Prospects for economic growth remain “favorable” for 2023, though ongoing conflict in eastern Congo is putting pressure on the budget and remain a risk for the economy at large, it said.

