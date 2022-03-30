(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo’s state-owned miner Gecamines is suspending its court case against China Molybdenum Co.’s Tenke Fungurume Mining SA while the government attempts to settle a dispute with the company.

Last month a Congolese court appointed a temporary administrator to run the giant copper and cobalt mine after minority partner Gecamines accused China Moly of refusing to share technical information about the project, including the size of its mineral reserves.

The government has “proposed a road map to exit the crisis, along with a time line, in order for the two sides to come to an agreement,” Congo’s Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said in a letter posted on the ministry’s Twitter feed Tuesday. “In the meantime, the judicial procedure remains suspended in order to restore a peaceful climate of exchange and harmony between the two parties.”

A spokesperson for China Moly didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Tenke is one of the world’s most important sources of cobalt, a mineral used in electric car batteries. Last year, the mine produced 209,100 metric tons of copper and 18,500 tons of cobalt, according to China Moly. The company plans to produce as much as 267,000 tons of copper and 20,500 tons of cobalt in 2022.

