(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission will begin broadcasting results of the country’s Dec. 20 poll on Friday with the intention of announcing the next president by the end of the year.

Despite major delays delivering voting material that postponed balloting in some places by more than a day, the election was “generally calm,” observers from the African Union told reporters Friday in the capital, Kinshasa.

The electoral commission, CENI, will release its results gradually, its Second Vice President Didi Manara Linga said late Thursday on national TV. “We’re crossing fingers that, by the New Year, we’ll be able to celebrate with our new president.”

Opinion polls prior to the election showed incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi expected to win a second term.

Nearly 44 million registered voters could choose among more than 100,000 candidates for national, provincial and local office. Manara Linga has said participation could surpass 45%, though election observers say the rate was likely lower.

CENI is using helicopters from the army and neighboring Republic of Congo as well as two cargo planes from Egypt to ship hard-copy results to Kinshasa to compare with the commission’s digital data, he said. Results are also coming from Congolese who voted in France, the US, Canada, Belgium and South Africa.

The 25,000-person observer mission from the Catholic and Protestant churches criticized CENI for not being able to hold the vote in a single day as required by law, which would give all voters the same chance to vote and reduce the opportunity for fraud. Election day was a paid holiday in Congo, while the following day wasn’t.

About two-thirds of poll stations opened late, according to preliminary information from the AU observer team. There were also multiple cases of violence and destruction of voting machines, observers from the Carter Center told reporters.

“We don’t have enough information at the moment” to know if it could influence the outcome of the vote, Catherine Samba-Panza, Carter Center mission chief, said.

