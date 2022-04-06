(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo, home to the bulk of the world’s second-biggest rain forest, said it will review all forestry contracts days after a scathing government audit showed widespread tax avoidance and the illegal issue of logging permits.

Environment Minister Eve Bazaiba ordered the setting up of a ministerial commission to review contracts and “produce a detailed report within a short period of time,” her ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The publication of the audit by Congo, the world’s biggest cobalt producer and Africa’s top copper miner, is key to unlocking $500 million in funding from the Central African Forest Initiative over the next five years. The money has been allocated to help Congo support its climate-change commitments.

The Inspector General report dated May last year was released this month. Its publication was initially scheduled for the end of last year.

Congo lies at the heart of the Congo Basin rain forest, which absorbs an equivalent of 4% of the world’s greenhouse-gas emissions every year.

The country also committed to placing 30% of its area under protection status and restoring 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of degraded land and forests. Congo will also halt mining and hydrocarbon extraction in protected areas if it leads to deforestation.

