(Bloomberg) -- Voting in Democratic Republic of Congo will end Thursday and the gradual release of partial results will begin Friday, Didi Manara Linga, second vice president of Congo’s electoral commission, told Top Congo FM.

The election continued an extra day after voting material arrived late or not at all to polling stations around the country on Wednesday, frustrating voters and enraging opposition politicians. Most problems have been resolved and criticism of the vote was premature, Manara Linga told the Kinshasa-based radio station.

“Look around the city, everything is calm,” he said. “Everyone voted. Today everyone is going to vote.”

The electoral commission, known as CENI, will begin releasing preliminary results Friday, with a provisional outcome expected by Dec. 31.

The 25,000-person observer mission from the Catholic and Protestant Churches has criticized CENI for not being prepared. So have several presidential candidates, who are trying to unseat incumbent Felix Tshisekedi and have called for a new vote.

Manara Linga defended CENI’s decision not to delay elections.

“The stability of the country, the harmony of the nation, resided in the respect of the timeline,” he told Top Congo.

Before releasing results, CENI needs to confirm its digital data with hard-copy figures from voting booths, Manara Linga said. This could take several days, due to Congo’s enormous size and limited infrastructure, he said.

CENI expects voter turnout will surpass the 45% seen in 2018. The commission registered nearly 44 million voters and more than 100,000 candidates for national, provincial and local elections.

The commission deserved “congratulations” for pulling off the logistical challenge, even with the delay, Manara Linga said.

